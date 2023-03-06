DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in DXC Technology by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

NYSE:DXC opened at $28.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

