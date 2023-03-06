DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 593,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 631,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of DZS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on DZS from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DZS by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,663,000 after purchasing an additional 109,396 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,243,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,773,000 after buying an additional 298,735 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,154,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 222,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DZS by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,946 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 255,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI opened at $10.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. DZS has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $19.95.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

