Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,670,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 20,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

A number of analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 19,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT opened at $8.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 1,118.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

