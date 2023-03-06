Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ESTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Elastic Stock Up 9.5 %

ESTC stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

