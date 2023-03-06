Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Envestnet by 25.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter worth $112,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Envestnet stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Envestnet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

