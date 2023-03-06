Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 9.4 %
Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.
EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)
