Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Short Interest Update

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the January 31st total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 9.4 %

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3,665.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 608,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

