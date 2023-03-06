Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Sells $192,280.37 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total value of $192,280.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,841.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $705.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $705.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $784.32.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.