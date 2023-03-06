Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Sells $163,157.49 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Lin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Jonathan Lin sold 233 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.12, for a total value of $166,622.96.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX opened at $705.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $705.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The firm has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

