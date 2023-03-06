Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Macy’s, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.27.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Macy’s by 60.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Macy’s by 35.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1654 dividend. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.