Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Macy’s, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Macy’s in a report released on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on M. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Macy’s Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of M stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Macy’s by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Macy’s by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after buying an additional 152,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1654 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Recommended Stories

