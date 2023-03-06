Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 377.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 178.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 22.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVA. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $41.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

