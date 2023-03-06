Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Stake in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 372,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of REE Automotive by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 31,682 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ:REE opened at $0.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. REE Automotive Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

