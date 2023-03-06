Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 3,803 Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 100.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Price Performance

Prothena stock opened at $54.03 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.40.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. Prothena’s revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Citigroup cut their price target on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $305,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,937. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

