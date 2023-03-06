Ergoteles LLC Buys New Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Bumble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $22.38 on Monday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bumble Company Profile

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.