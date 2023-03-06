Ergoteles LLC Buys Shares of 24,026 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 82.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the second quarter worth $114,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.65, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,777.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GNL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

