Ergoteles LLC Cuts Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 61.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 200.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Columbia Financial in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

CLBK opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.22. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $95.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.60 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

