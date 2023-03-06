Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,845 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAST. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 29.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAST. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

