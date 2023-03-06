Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Saia by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Saia by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $295.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.40 and a 200-day moving average of $228.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.52. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.03 and a 52 week high of $306.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,311.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $2,695,630.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saia

(Get Rating)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.