Ergoteles LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 33.5% in the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 9,751,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,510,000 after acquiring an additional 186,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,534,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,570 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 40,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $458,856.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,281.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,177 shares of company stock worth $1,889,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

BLKB stock opened at $56.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -64.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $65.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

