Ergoteles LLC Has $225,000 Position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 181.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TrueBlue by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in TrueBlue by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TrueBlue by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.02. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $613.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.46.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

