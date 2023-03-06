Ergoteles LLC Has $236,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,860 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $47.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $48.48.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

