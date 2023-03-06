Ergoteles LLC Has $243,000 Position in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) by 561.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,809 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in 374Water were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in 374Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in 374Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in 374Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in 374Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCWO opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. 374Water, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on April 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

