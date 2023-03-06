Ergoteles LLC Has $264,000 Stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,347 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,426,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,233,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Atossa Therapeutics

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.