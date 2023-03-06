Ergoteles LLC Increases Position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 311,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 67,653 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Priveterra Acquisition by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Priveterra Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000.

Priveterra Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Priveterra Acquisition stock opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.47.

Priveterra Acquisition Profile

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the medical technology sector.

