Ergoteles LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCVI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 316,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

CCVI stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

