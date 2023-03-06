Ergoteles LLC Invests $227,000 in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Target Global Acquisition I by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 883,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 83,739 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,230,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Performance

TGAA opened at $10.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

