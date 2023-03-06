Ergoteles LLC Invests $244,000 in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Titan International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Titan International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:TWI opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $841.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.22. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Titan International Profile

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $3,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 592,968 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,425.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,000. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.