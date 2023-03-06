Ergoteles LLC Invests $245,000 in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 59,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NXRT opened at $47.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -479.99%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

