Ergoteles LLC Invests $262,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $34,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 106.9% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 12,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at $629,000.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TM. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

About Toyota Motor

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $139.83 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.