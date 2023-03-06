Ergoteles LLC Invests $263,000 in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.3 %

OVBC stock opened at $26.23 on Monday. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $125.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Ohio Valley Banc ( NASDAQ:OVBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 million for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.08%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.