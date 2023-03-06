Ergoteles LLC Invests $264,000 in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KAMN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kaman by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kaman by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $26.11 on Monday. Kaman Co. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.86 million, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.19%.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It operates through the following three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products and Structures. The firm produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

