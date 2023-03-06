Ergoteles LLC Lowers Holdings in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,183 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

EMCORE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $1.40 on Monday. EMCORE Co. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $53.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $25.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCORE Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Stories

