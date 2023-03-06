Ergoteles LLC Lowers Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,206 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Emerald were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerald by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerald by 16.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Emerald by 25.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerald by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 590,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Trading Up 0.5 %

EEX stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $263.68 million, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.42 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

