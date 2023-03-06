Ergoteles LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in The Shyft Group by 261.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Shyft Group by 296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHYF. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

SHYF opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $954.81 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.97. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $41.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

