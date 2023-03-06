Ergoteles LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 235,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 52,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,704,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after buying an additional 368,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 147,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Adecoagro Profile

Shares of AGRO opened at $8.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Adecoagro S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $896.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.02.

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

See Also

