Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get 5E Advanced Materials alerts:

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 7.2 %

FEAM stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.67.

5E Advanced Materials Profile

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 5E Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.