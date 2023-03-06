Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 537,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,514,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 136,775 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BRKH opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Burtech Acquisition Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

