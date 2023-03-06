Ergoteles LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $389,000. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPUH opened at $10.24 on Monday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

