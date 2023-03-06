Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 11,400 Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after buying an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,283 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,137,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 410.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,731,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 139.7% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,770 shares during the period.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NOVA opened at $18.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

