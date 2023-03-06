Ergoteles LLC Reduces Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 347.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 260,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $5,232,746.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,942,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 278,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $5,232,746.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,942,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,471,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,195 shares of company stock worth $11,237,619 in the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $19.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.45.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.