Ergoteles LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $801,000.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 13,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $801,000.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,919.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,702.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $1,171,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.74. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $88.54.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on USNA shares. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

