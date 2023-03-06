Ergoteles LLC Sells 181,074 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,074 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,604,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 636,926 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 118.9% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 97,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 13.5% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 557,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $205.26 million, a P/E ratio of -160.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

