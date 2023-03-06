Ergoteles LLC Sells 4,256 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,256 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 3.0% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dillard’s by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Dillard’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on DDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $360.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.00 and a 52-week high of $417.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

In other news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total value of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

