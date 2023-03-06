Ergoteles LLC Sells 63,146 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 63,146 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,451,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after purchasing an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,208,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,988 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 78.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,078,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,502,000 after purchasing an additional 911,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,942,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.79.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,698,176.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,636 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $150,268.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,897.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,872 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $85,804.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,698,176.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,946 shares of company stock valued at $588,620 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $16.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.48 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.16%. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

