Ergoteles LLC Sells 72,289 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72,289 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 400.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,487 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UHS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.36.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $127.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.66. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.