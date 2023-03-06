Ergoteles LLC Takes $225,000 Position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUET. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $989,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,978,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DUET Acquisition by 44.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DUET Acquisition by 98.2% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 297,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 147,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of DUET opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

DUET Acquisition Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.