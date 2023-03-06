Ergoteles LLC Takes $226,000 Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,625 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. EMC Capital Management raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $15.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCF. Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.