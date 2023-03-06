Ergoteles LLC Takes $238,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $89.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.96%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

