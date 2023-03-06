Ergoteles LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,300,000 after acquiring an additional 116,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,708,000 after acquiring an additional 113,783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,011,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after acquiring an additional 211,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $26.55 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $20.17.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

