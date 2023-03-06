Ergoteles LLC Takes $253,000 Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Arcosa during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arcosa by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

Arcosa Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.68. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.65 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Arcosa Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Stories

